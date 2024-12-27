spot_img
Saturday, December 28, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatestGovernment Lauds Bushiri's ECG Church for Boosting Malawi's Spiritual Tourism
LatestNational

Government Lauds Bushiri’s ECG Church for Boosting Malawi’s Spiritual Tourism

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The government has praised ECG – The Jesus Nation Church, led by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, for its significant contribution to spiritual tourism, a development expected to boost Malawi’s tourism industry.

Thousands of international visitors are flocking to the country to attend this year’s crossover prayers, dubbed the Night of Goshen.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), where she welcomed visitors from various countries, Minister of Tourism Vera Kantukule highlighted the socio-economic benefits of such events.

“This is a clear demonstration of how religious tourism can contribute to our country’s financial growth. The influx of international visitors for this event showcases the unique appeal of Malawi as a spiritual destination. We are proud to host such a globally impactful gathering,” said Kantukule.

Selina Schwager, a visitor from Switzerland, expressed her joy about being in Malawi for the prayers.

“I have always wanted to visit Malawi, and this event provided the perfect opportunity. It is inspiring to see people come together from all walks of life for a shared spiritual purpose. I am looking forward to this extraordinary experience,” Schwager said.

Prophet Bushiri underscored the global appeal and economic impact of the event, describing it as Malawi’s most attended religious gathering, attracting over 25,000 participants from around the world.

“With thousands of visitors expected to flood Lilongwe, the event promises not only spiritual revival but also significant economic benefits. Local businesses are set to thrive as international attendees seek accommodation, transport, and recreational experiences,” Bushiri stated.

The Night of Goshen crossover prayers will take place on December 31, 2024, continuing into the early hours of January 1, 2025, at the Auction Holdings Limited Auditorium in Kanengo, Lilongwe.

Previous article
Castel awards 69 long serving employees in 2024
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv