THUGS ATTACK LIMBE CATHEDRAL CONVENT, HACK GUARD SERIOUSLY

By Our Reporter

A group of armed men early Saturday descended upon the sisters convent at Limbe Cathedral in Blantyre where they caused mayhem seriously injuring a security guard leaving him almost dead.

The seriously injured guard is currently being attended to at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the same city of Blantyre. The attack has also left the nuns housed at the convent in total shock and heavily traumatized.

Church officials at Limbe Cathedral and Police officials at Limbe Police Station have confirmed the incident at the Maria Goretti Convent for the Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary (SBVM).

Officials say that at around 2 am, over 20 men carrying pangas, machetes, stones and clobbers jumped the perimeter fence housing the convent and Maria Goretti Girls Primary School.

The group was then engaged in battles with guards manning the premises. The thugs had wanted to gain access into the building where the sisters are housed but due to resistance from the guards, their mission failed.

The convent, is just a stone throw away from the Limbe Cathedral church building.

It is in this Limbe Cathedral church building that Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa on Christmas Eve delivered a sermon where among others he dismissed the Chikangawa Commission of Inquiry report.

His sentiments have drawn anger from government sympathizers including a cross section of supporters of the ruling MCP with some threatening personal reprisals on the life of the Archbishop.

It is not clearly known if this attack on the nuns’ convent is related to the remarks made by Archbishop Thomas Msusa.

Although there is a priests’ house adjacent to the church, Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa doesn’t reside there. He only visits the parish.

The Saturday incident has left priests and nuns housed at the headquarters of the Blantyre Archdiocese to now live in fear as no one knows what will happen next.