Archbishop Msusa dismisses Chilima Commission inquiry report

Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of the Blantyre Archdiocese of the Catholic Church has dismissed results of the Commission of Inquiry on what led to the plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others on June 10th this year.

Archbishop Msusa is the first higher level Catholic Church leader to react and dismiss findings on what caused this national tragedy.

Speaking during the evening Christmas Mass at Limbe Cathedral on Tuesday night, Msusa said that the truth on the Chilima plane crash has not been told and that time is coming when the nation shall know the truth.

“I am not satisfied at all with the findings and we are yet to be told the gospel truth. With time, the truth shall come out,” Msusa said to the ululation of the packed Cathedral.

The Archbishop said looking at what the nation was told and the pictures that went into circulation during the accident, it was very difficult to believe that the truth has been told.

“We were told the plane crashed in a thick forest, but pictures in circulation showed us that there was only a single tree and the site was also near the main road,” he said.

Msusa further recalled his sermon during the Mass Service for the late Saulos Chilima in Church that there is evidence on how the whole accident occurred on June 10th.

“I said in Ntcheu that someone took all pictures of the accident and saw everything that happened and one day, we shall all know the truth on how our Vice President and others were killed,” he said.

Msusa described the year 2024 as a difficult year following the killing of Chilima and eight others in the plane crash.

On 25th October this year, President Lazarus Chakwera appointed a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the accident the led to the death of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others on June 10th.

Last week, President Lazarus Chakwera received a report from the Justice Jabber Alide Commission whose results mainly attributed the cause of the accident to bad weather and human error.

In his address after receiving the report, the President appealed to Malawians to come to terms with findings of the Commission.

Chakwera said it was important for the Malawi society to believe in the inquiry report for the nation to move on.