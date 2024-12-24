Snag Bomaye working on new album

By Harold Kapindu

South African based veteran Malawian Hip Hop artist, Snag Bomaye is currently in the studio working on his upcoming solo album.

Titled “Nyau”, the album has featured Bwabz, a Malawian dancehall artist who is also based in Cape Town, RSA and Eagleeye, a South African rapper.

“People can access my new project online, on all major local and international streaming platforms. And the official music video is available on YouTube,” he said.

Snag Bomaye has this year released three singles titled “Waya”, “Invested which he featured Bucci and Royal Ozi, a South African rapper and” Matata” featuring K-Zel and Royal Ozi.

Snag Bomaye started rapping in the 90’s as one half of the rap duo, YFT.

Commenting on the future of Malawian Hip Hop, the veteran rapper said, “I feel Hip Hop has a future in Malawi and its looking more promising since its becoming less foreign and more local as artists are rapping in vernacular. It’s well accepted now than before which is a good development.”

You can find him on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok as Snag Bomaye.