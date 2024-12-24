Chakwera promises Malawians continued development

By Bishop Witmos

Mangochi, December 23, Mana: Malawi`s President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has emphasised that his government is committed to ensure Malawi-s economic growth, despite challenging weather conditions that the country is currently facing.

He was speaking to a mammoth crowd upon arrival at Mangochi boma, on his way to Chikoko Bay State Lodge,

The President said that through various projects, his administration is dedicated to improve food security, infrastructure development, as well as providing economic opportunities to Malawians.

The First Lady and I are excited to receive warm welcome by people in Mangochi. As you are aware, my administration has demonstrated commitment to uplifting livelihoods of Malawians through various development projects. However, I am aware of challenges that Malawians are facing due to the effects of climate change.

We are so touched whenever we see victims of cyclones, let us not lose hope, you have a government that considers the welfare of its citizens, said Chakwera.

He therefore assured people in Mangochi of continued development by his administration to satisfy their development aspirations.

My administration has achieved a number of projects in Mangochi, such as the Nkhudzi-Bay water supply system, which is supplying water to many households across the district.

“We have constructed the Cape Maclear road that will assist to boost tourism,” he said, adding that his government has also done a lot in the health sector, citing constructing health facilities such as the Makanjira Rural Hospital which will help to improve the wellbeing of the communities.

Chakwera said government was also embarking on the Makanjira road project whose funds have already been sourced and commended development partners for supporting various projects.

The President also said he was excited to see the mega farm initiative becoming a reality in Mangochi, where farmers have started practicing large scale winter irrigation farming.

He appealed to young people in the country to refrain from engaging in political violence, saying that has no place in a democratic Malawi.

There are some people that would like to cause political violence, and they consider youths as a tool for such acts. I am therefore urging the youths to refrain from such.

“Let us continue to live in harmony. We are one nation, Chakwera said.

In his remarks, Secretary General for Malawi Congress Party, Richard Chimwendo Banda commended President Chakwera for his commitment to unite Malawi, saying that will help the country to prosper.

Traditional Authority Mapira thanked government for embarking on relief maize distribution to vulnerable households under the Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Programme underway in the district.

He observed that the response will assist people currently facing food shortages and said so far a number of households in the district have already received the relief food.