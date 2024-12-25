MINISTER CHIMWENDO BANDA SPREADS CHRISTMAS CHEER AT SALIMA DISTRICT HOSPITAL

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda visited Salima District Hospital on Christmas Day to cheer the sick and mothers in the maternity ward.

“Jesus Christ came into this world to bring salvation to all, saw no divisions among people, be they rich or poor,”

“His birth among humble shepherds, and the divine message delivered to them by angels, underscores the profound truth that Christmas calls us to transcend divisions and act with humanity.”

Accompanied by his family, Chimwendo Banda distributed essential items such as soap, sugar, and salt to the patients. He expressed his gratitude to the healthcare workers for their selfless dedication, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, as a nation, we stand at a crossroads, united in our resolve to a shared future illuminated by a message of hope and unity brought by our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

“Let us work together to construct a stable and united nation, upholding a political culture rooted in democracy and integrity.”

The Minister’s visit was a heartwarming gesture that brought smiles to the faces of the patients and hospital staff.

As Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP and Member of Parliament for Dowa East constituency, Chimwendo Banda’s Christmas message of unity and compassion resonated with all who gathered at the hospital.