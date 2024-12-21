Present Leaders Foundation donates to Zoe Foundation

By Harold Kapindu

A Lilongwe based charity organization, Present Leaders Foundation has donated various items to Zoe Foundation in a bid to celebrate the festive season with the less privileged.

The donated items included Beddings, Clothes, Shoes, Groceries and Notebooks.

In his remarks, Chikumbutso Banda who represented Present Leaders Foundation, said, “We do put our resources together from our small scale businesses and gather resources from well wishers and directing the resources to the needy in hospitals, elderly homes, prisons, orphanages and many more.

“Today, we visited Zoe Foundation and made some donations. We want to make it public as a way of inspiration so that others can borrow a leaf.”

Owner of Zoe Foundation who also represented the caregivers, Temwa Chilenga appreciated the donation, saying the help was timely.

“We are really thankful knowing that we are in the festive season. This donation will go a long way in as far as our welfare is concerned,” Chilenga said.

Zoe Foundation is a home to 100 plus orphans from 3 months to 16yrs old.

The orphanage is also a school having grades from 1 to 4.

Zoe Foundation was founded by Temwa Chilenga who is a very young lady in her early twenties.

On the other hand, Present Leaders Foundation is Lilongwe based organization, made up of the youths who are well woshers.

Having started on 7th March 2024, Present Leaders Foundation is a brain child idea of Chikumbutso Banda also known as Mwathu who is also a graphic designer,