Sunday, December 22, 2024
Jayne Mandeule hails Mutharika for entrusting her with leadership, urges Malawians to vote for APM

Jayne Mandeule, the National Deputy Director of Women for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has expressed her gratitude to former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for entrusting her with this key leadership role.

Mandeule, who is also the Shadow Member of Parliament for Machinga Likwenu constituency, conveyed her appreciation during an interface with area and zone leaders, which was attended by thousands of DPP supporters.

During the event, Mandeule demonstrated her commitment to the party by donating party cloth to the members. Her appointment was seen as a strategic move by the DPP to strengthen its presence in the Eastern Region, ahead of next year’s elections.

As Deputy Director, Mandeule is expected to play a crucial role in mobilizing support for the party and promoting its policies in the region.

Mandeule also seized the opportunity to endorse Professor Mutharika, urging the people of Machinga and all Malawians to vote for him, citing him as a proven leader.

The DPP, led by Professor Mutharika, has been working to revamp its structures and strengthen its grassroots support, following its loss in the 2020 presidential elections.

Empowering Malawi's Growth: Chimwendo touts Chakwera's economic growth vision
Present Leaders Foundation donates to Zoe Foundation
