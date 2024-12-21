Empowering Malawi’s Growth: Chimwendo touts Chakwera’s economic growth vision

Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda on Friday at Parliament Building spoke in affirmative voice that Malawi is on the path to remarkable development under president Dr Lazarus Chakwera effectively quashing the “fake narratives” that his ‘enemies’ are parading in the public domain that he has failed to turn around the economic fortune.

Chimwendo was speaking to reporters after Parliament adjourned sine die after one month of deliberations where several important Bills and Mid- Year Review Budget passed.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said government will continue to prioritize peace, stability and growth because they are the bedrocks of the prosperity.

“Malawians voted for 360 degrees turn around. They gave the keys to Chakwera to do that and come next year the same people will choose continuity, political stability, and economic growth. The country is writing a unique success story, with its reforms visibly boosting economic miracles against the several natural disasters. But at the heart of our welfare agenda is to uplift Malawians out of the hell of poverty to a land of hope and dignity where school blocks will be constructed, teachers and medical staff have decent housing, where road infrastructure across the country booms and contributes significantly to the growth of the economy, where law enforcement personnel are giving necessary tools of cracking down on lawlessness, above all where the youths and women become engine of ending social discrimination after being empowered,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo also said Chakwera government has unalloyed commitment to complete all projects that were started by previous administrations which is very rare in this country.

On the youth empowerment, Chimwendo said that Chakwera assured them that they will not have to face the difficulties and travails their their ancestors had to deal with.

During the Sitting National Assembly passed several key bills. The meeting saw the passage of the Courts (Amendment) Bill, No. 24 of 2024, aimed at aligning the country’s judicial system with its constitutional reforms.

Additionally, Parliament approved the Insurance Bill, No. 26 of 2024, which repeals and replaces the current Insurance Act to provide for the licensing and authorising of key players in the insurance industry.

Parliament also passed the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) Bill. No. 27 of 2024, which seeks to repeal and replace the PPDA Act to provide for a procuring and disposing entity to seek clearance from the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Furthermore, the Financial Service Amendment Bill, No. 25 of 2024 was passed, amending the Financial Services Act to address gaps in the regulation and supervision of financial institutions.

The Value Added Tax Amendment Bill. No. 30 of 2024 was also approved, amending the VAT Act to introduce a standard rate of Value Added Tax for various goods.

Moreover, Parliament authorised the government to borrow EUR 90 million from the European Investment Bank to finance the Water-Energy Framework Project through the European Investment Bank (Water-Energy Framework) Loan (Authorisation) Bill, No. 31 of 2024.

Another significant approval was the OPEC Fund for International Development (Shire Valley Transformation Program Phase II) Bill, No. 32 of 2024, authorising the government to secure a USD 20 million loan from the OPEC Fund for International Development.

In a significant move to strengthen Malawi’s energy sector, Parliament also passed two energy bills: Bill No.28 of 2024: Energy Regulation (Amendment) and Bill No.29 of 2024: Liquid Fuels and Gas (Production and Supply) (Amendment).

The Liquid Fuels and Gas Bill aims to amend the Liquid Fuels and Gas (Production and Supply) Act (Cap. 50:03) to address implementation challenges and ensure efficiency, reliability, and transparency in the supply of diesel and petrol. Key amendments include the introduction of a government-to-government Fuel Supply Arrangement; a new arrangement for the importation of diesel and petrol into Malawi.

Lastly, Parliament approved the Revised 2024/2025 Budget on 17th December, 2024, increasing the total allocation from K5.9 trillion to K6.04 trillion.

In a significant gesture to demonstrate accountability and transparency, as enshrined in the Constitution, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera appeared before Parliament to answer questions from lawmakers on Wednesday, 18th December 2024.