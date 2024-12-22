spot_img
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Tendai Shaba releases debut poetry album

By Harold Kapindu

Spoken word poetry artist, Tendai Shaba has finally released his first full studio spoken word poetry album which came out on wednesday,, 18th December.

Titled, “In case you forgot, Jesus loves you”, the album distributed by international publishing and worldwide distribution.

According to Shaba, the album is aimed at cementing his presence in foreign markets as his previous audiobooks have already done.

“My music and poetry are globally consumed, this album is aimed at reaching out to reach more people across the world,” he said.

The album features music contributions from Kell Kay, Dan Lu, Joe Kellz, Phwedo, Chisomo Chimoto, Goma Nyondo and GD of the Daredevilz.

He further emphasized that the theme of the album is spiritual assurance and reassurance.

Shaba’s work has previously been recognised by Voice of America (VOA), the Poetry Foundation (US) and the Commonwealth Creatives and Podcast (UK).

Those willing to find out more information may forward questions to https://fanlink.tv/incaseyouforgotjesuslovesyou

