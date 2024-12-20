MCP Shadow MP Embroiled in Scandal Over Misuse of Public Resources

A shadow MP for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Nkhata-Bay Chintheche Constituency has been caught in a compromising position, accused of using public resources for campaign purposes.

Jackson Festus Kong’oli Manda, who serves as head of Irrigation or program Manager under the Ministry of Agriculture in Phalombe, is at the center of the controversy.

According to sources, Manda’s actions are in clear violation of the rules governing public officers, who are not allowed to actively involve themselves in politics.

As a public officer, Manda is expected to maintain a neutral stance and not use his position for personal or political gain.

The allegations against Manda have raised questions about the misuse of public resources and the blurring of lines between public service and politics.

The incident has also sparked concerns about the integrity of public officials and the need for greater accountability.

MCP is yet to comment on the matter, but the incident is likely to embarrass the party and raise questions about its commitment to good governance.

As the story continues to unfold, Malawians will be watching closely to see how the matter is handled and what consequences Manda will face.