Maranatha Academy Partners with Southern Region Press Club to Boost Communication

Maranatha Academy has entered into a partnership with the Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) aimed at fostering transformative communication.

The partnership was announced by Maranatha Academy’s Managing Director, Dr. Ernest Kawonga, in Blantyre.

According to Dr. Kawonga, the partnership is crucial for the academy’s success.

“Our business cannot thrive without the involvement of the media, hence it was imperative for Maranatha Academy to partner with the Southern Region Press Club,” he said.

SRPC President Ronald Amos welcomed the partnership, praising Maranatha Academy for its contributions to the education sector.

“We will promote the Maranatha Academy brand through various channels, recognizing the significant role the academy plays in transforming the education sector in Malawi,” Amos said.

The partnership announcement coincides with the SRPC’s Annual General Meeting, which is being held at the Boadzulu Holiday Resort in Mangochi.

The meeting is themed “Media Information Literacy: A Tool for Fair Electoral Reporting and Economic Liberation for Journalists.”