CDEDI Slams Blantyre City Council Over Kamba Market Redevelopment, dissatisfied with Council’s response

Human rights body, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Blantyre City Council’s response to concerns about the Kamba Market redevelopment project.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa recently requested information about the project, but the council’s response failed to address key issues, including transparency in the contractor selection process and relocation plans for vendors.

Namiwa criticized the council’s response, stating that they have yet to conduct environmental and social impact assessments, which are crucial for any development project.

CDEDI is now demanding that the council provide detailed explanations and disclose the identity of the investor.

Namiwa emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, saying that government entities should advertise projects to allow competition.

The redevelopment of Kamba Market has sparked controversy, with concerns about the impact on vendors and the community.

CDEDI’s dissatisfaction with the council’s response highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in the project.

“We are demanding BCC to also conduct Social and Environmental impact assessment before effecting the same, ‘Namiwa emphasized.