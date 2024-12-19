Mr. President, What kind of economics is this?-Dr Dalitso Kabambe asks

Dr Dalitso Kabambe

What President Chakwera said in parliament yesterday that farmers now just need to sell two bags of maize to buy a bag fertiliser as his government’s achievement would have been laughable if it were not tragic

This kind of economics is quite puzzling, to say the least. It ignores the complex realities of farming and the challenges that farmers face.

In reality, farmers need consistent and stable prices for their produce to ensure a decent income and to cover their production costs, including the cost of fertilizer. High prices can be beneficial in the short term, but they can also lead to market fluctuations and uncertainty, making it difficult for farmers to plan and invest in their farms.

Moreover, this type of ‘Chakweranomics’ overlooks the fact that many farmers in Malawi, for example, rely on subsidies to access fertilizer and other essential inputs. When prices are high, these subsidies become even more crucial to ensure that farmers can afford the inputs they need to produce maize.

It is surprising that the whole Head of State would suggest that farmers can simply sell a few bags of maize to cover the cost of fertilizer without considering the broader economic context and the needs of farmers.

In addition, last year’s harvest was low and had rendered 5 million plus Malawians in hunger crisis. How would one then sell maize which they don’t have to cover for the cost of fertilizer?

This kind of economics is not only flawed but also out of touch with the realities of farming and rural development.

To say the least, I am ashamed on behalf of the president. Dear Malawians, how did we come to this?

changeiscoming2025 #TimeForChange #TogetherWeCan #TimeToRise