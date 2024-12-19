Chakwera hails Chikangawa Plane Clash Commission for ‘wonderful job’

BY DR LAZARUS CHAKWERA

The Commission of Inquiry instituted to establish events around the June 10 plane accident has finally submitted its final report to my office today.

I have since instructed the Commission to present hard copies of the report to all bereaved families by close of business tomorrow, followed by a wider reach to the entire nation next Monday.

Let me express deep gratitude to the Commission for carrying out its work with the dedication and honour this noble task deserved.

The work you have done has exposed you to a lot of misunderstanding and abuse, not only because you have been investigating a politically sensitive subject that some will inevitably see as an occasion for political theatre, but also because the nation’s wounds from the tragedy have not yet fully healed.

But as mature citizens of Malawi entrusted with this enormous duty, I fully trust that you will not take those attacks to heart.

In the meantime, in my own reading of the report, I will be paying special attention to the recommendations you have made and I will make known my decisions on the findings and recommendations in due course.