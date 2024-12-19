Minister Chimwendo salutes female counsellors for leading in development drive

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda says female councillors have become a driving force for spearheading government development agenda and that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will continue to open space in the halls of power for them to shine.

He was speaking in Salima at a women’s councillor capacity building convention.

In his speech, Chimwendo said women continue to play their part in building the country at different levels regardless of various socioeconomic bottlenecks they face in th society.

“For this country to move forward, we need to understand our past and how women significantly have contributed to the journey we have embarked today. We must salute their resilience and dedication when given a space to exercise their authority. Poverty breaks up families leaving women and children behind to fend for themselves amidst hunger. Girl child prospects of finishing education become shattered. This is why it is imperative to capacitate women at different levels in our society.

“This is why today, am proud to say that in all wards where women are counsellors, development has surpassed of men. Meaning women realize the need of uplifting the society through active participation in the economic activities of the country,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP.

Taking her turn, chairperson of the Women Councillors Caucus, Ruth Chingwalu Njirayafa said that the meeting is an eye opener because it will help to drill women on how they can effectively participate in the country’s economic arena and convince others to join active politics.

In her remarks, WOLREC Director, Magie Kathewera Banda lauded government for giving women space in the decision making bodies to have their voice heard.

But the Director of Malawi Local Government Association Esther Sagawa urged the line minister to facilitate all financial benefits for them to be able to compete effectively during 2025 tripartite polls.

OXFAM and WOLREC organizations are championing and lobbying for more women to take part in the electoral process of the country next year with funding from EU.