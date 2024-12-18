Sana Cash n Carry to open Area 43 shop

By Alinafe Nyanda

Residents of Area 30, 43, 18, Kanengo as well as 25 have all the reasons to celebrate an early Christmas gift from the one of country’s fastest growing retail shops, Sana Cash and Carry as it opens a new shop close to residents in these areas.

Sana will open a new shop in Area 43 opposite Chibuku Products Limited this weekend. This will be a shop very close to a suburb where affluent and some of the richest people in Malawi reside.

According to senior official from the company Evance Mhango and Blessings Kapute the new shop will help customers save money as they will no longer have to travel long distances to get retail goods at wholesale price.

“We are growing and growing very fast. In this new shop we have all the departments that will suit our customers. We have sections like dairy, confectionery, butchery, fresh produce, regular produce and most household appliances,” said Mhango.

On his part Kapute said the shop has created about 20 job opportunities among young men and women.

“We are helping government reduce unemployment in the country and giving the youth a chance to succeed in life with less hindrances. In less than two months we are hoping of having 50 employees in all departments,” Saidi said Kapute.

Kapute said by bringing services and products close to the people it is a manifestation that the company cares for its customers.

“In this area there was no big supermarket and doing this we have brought goods closer to people. We will continue to innovate and creative just for our customers satisfaction,” said Kapute.