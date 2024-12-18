Philanthropist Lewis Kamundi Donates Likuni Phala to Children in Balaka

Philanthropist Lewis Kamundi has extended his generous support to the children of Kwithanda Village, Traditional Authority Msamala, in Balaka District.

Kamundi, through his charity initiatives, made the donation to children who are suffering with acute malnutrition at Kwithanda Health Centre with an aim of enhancing their nutrition and well-being.

The donation was handed over by Mr. Francis Mangadzuwa, representing Mr. Kamundi alongside Member of Parliament for the area Chifundo Makande.

Speaking on behalf of Kamundi, Mr. Mangadzuwa highlighted that the initiative aims to address nutritional challenges faced by children in rural areas, ensuring a healthier and brighter future for them.

Doctor incharge for Kwithanda Health Centre, Chikumbutso Malinga expressed heartfelt gratitude for the timely support, emphasizing the importance of community collaborations in advancing health outcomes for vulnerable groups.

This is not the first time that the UK based philanthropist is making such donations as he has donated medical supplies, food items, clothes, maize, sports equipment for the youth, and other items to the needy in the district.

The gesture has been lauded by community members as a testament to the power of collective efforts in fostering social change.