Thursday, December 19, 2024
Flames legends face Chipolopolo legends on December 28

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Saidi: the game will bring together greatest footballers

By Alinafe Nyanda

Tickets are currently on sale for the much-anticipated match between Flames legends and Chipolopolo legends from Zambia taking place at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on 28th December, 2024.

The match which promises to be an exciting encounter has been organized by Football Legends Association (FLA) in collaboration with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, FLA’s vice chairperson Justin Saidi urged football fraternity to come in large numbers and patronize the match in a quest to help former players welfare in the country.

Saidi said the friendly game will bring together some of the greatest footballers from Malawi and Zambia, saying Chipolopolo legends will include experienced players like Igniciuos Lwipa, Felix Katongo, Given Sunguluma, Clifford Mlenga, just to mention a few.

According to Saidi the game among others will bring memorable experience among football lovers, saying it is a platform for fans to meet and greet their favorite former football players.

Malawi side will have big names in football, including Kinna Phiri, Young Chimodzi, Pertekins Kayira, Austin Nyondo, Willy Chabwinja, Ernest Mtawali, Chancy Gondwe, Ulanda Kalua, Peter Mponda, John Maduka and Esau Kanyenda.

This is a return match after the two sides met last year on 28 October at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata in which the host won 2-1.

