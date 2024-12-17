Former First Lady Prof Gertrude Mutharika to Grace Abetcha Lawyer Album Launch

Abetcha Lawyer Album by Sendera Sisters is set to be launched on December 29, 2024, at the Comesa Hall in Blantyre, with former First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika as the guest of honor.

The event, scheduled to start at 1:00 pm, promises to be an exciting one, with performances by renowned artists such as Dr. Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Phales Mang’anda, and King James Phiri.

The new songs in the Abetcha Lawyer album have already won the hearts of many, including members of the ruling Malawi Congress Party.

Tickets for the event are available at K20,000 for standard tickets, K50,000 for VIP tickets, and K100,000 for corporate VIP tickets.

Payments can be made to the NBM account number 1001689203, or through mobile money services such as Mpamba (0888 828 666) and Airtel Money (0999 868 66).

The dress code for the event is blue and white.

For more details, contact Hon. Mary Navicha (MP) on 0995 186 80, Hon. Victoria Kingston (MP) on 0999 868 66, or Mayi Kandeu (DOW/EAST) on 0992 167 65.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event! Come and be entertained by the best of Malawi’s music talent. Get your tickets now and be part of this unforgettable experience!