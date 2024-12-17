NBM plc proposes technical lessons in schools 

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has proposed introduction of technical lessons in the country’s school curriculum from early classes to enable the country have a good technical base and technical-minded people who will drive the country’s development.

Head of Digital Financial Services at NBM plc, William Kaunda, made the suggestion on Thursday when he handed over the fourth Community Based Care Centre (CBCC) called Kapandajuba, which the Bank, in partnership with Yamba Malawi has constructed at Ekwendeni in Mzimba.

Kaunda said the Bank values the importance of preparing kids while still young, and that is why they invested over K170 million in the construction of the four CBCCs in Mangochi, Lilongwe, and Mzimba.

“You see, they cannot only be learning things that they memorize but they also need to gain technical skills. So, as young as they are, we need to start giving them things they can screw and unscrew. In doing so, they can take a screwdriver and fix things they find loose at home.”

“They should not wait until they finish form four to go into technical schools and start getting these skills. As a country, let us start at the beginning and this is the beginning from which we need to start,” he said.

Chief Programs Officer at Yamba Malawi, Carol Kulemeka commended NBM plc for the investment.

“We have a very big problem with early childhood development. Most children learn in shacks which are not even safe for them. These will create a good environment for learning as the kids prepare for standard one and other classes,” she said.

Goodwill Kalimanjira from Mzimba District Social Welfare also hailed NBM plc for funding the project.

“Most of the structures are pathetic and this is a commendable thing. We are very grateful and we believe this is the beginning of many good things to come, we know they will come back and construct more based on the needs. To the community, our word of encouragement to the community is to take care of the structure,” he said.

Sub-Traditional Authority Yohane Jere also asked his subjects to collaborate in taking care of the facility.