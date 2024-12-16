Let nation reconcile over Chilima report – Mwakasungula

Renowned human rights activist Undule Mwakasungula has urged Malawians to use the recently released report on the death of late Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima as a call for reconciliation.

Mwakasungula emphasized that while the report may generate debate, it’s crucial to focus on healing and closure rather than politicizing the tragedy.

“The value of the report lies not only in its findings but in its role to facilitate healing and closure for this painful chapter in our nation,” Mwakasungula said in a statement.

He praised the Commission of Enquiry for providing recommendations to address systematic gaps, such as enhancing the capacity of the Civil Aviation Department, to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Mwakasungula stressed that the report should serve as a means for national closure, urging Malawians to resist politicizing the tragedy and instead use the report as a tool to move forward as one nation.

“The pain of this event will always be with us, but through reflection and action, we can honor the lives lost and ensure that their legacy leads to a stronger and safer Malawi,” he concluded.

The Commission of Enquiry, set up by President Chakwera, found that Chilima’s death was attributed to human and natural factors, ruling out foul play.