Illovo Sugar, Gardaworld Invest $75,000 in Clean Water Project in Chikwawa

Gardaworld, in collaboration with Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc, has invested $75,000 in the Lengwe Community Portable Watershed Project to improve access to clean water in Chikwawa District.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Mphampha village in Chikwawa, Acting General Manager for Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc, Lengater Mlenga, said community members have been suffering from diseases due to the area’s underground salty water.

He emphasized that providing clean and portable water is a core objective of the company.

“As communities, we should take responsibility for this facility by ensuring that it is not vandalized,” Mlenga said. “Community members had to travel long distances to the estate to access clean water. At Illovo, we believe that a better economy depends on clean water, which is why we are scaling up this project.”

The Lengwe Community Watershed Project aims to provide clean and portable water to over 2,000 people. Paramount Chief Lundu commended the project, saying the kiosks have come at the right time to rescue the community.

“Our cherished way of life depends on clean water, but we have been experiencing an increase in disease outbreaks due to contaminated water,” Lundu said.

“The clean water provided by these companies will help improve the health and well-being of our people.”

Lundu assured the community that he will take ownership of the project, ensuring that any broken taps are fixed quickly. He also warned that stiffer punishment will be given to those involved in vandalism and theft.

Gardaworld’s Country Director, Ganizani Kanchiputu, said establishing kiosks is part of their corporate social responsibility under their sanitation program.

He noted that most of their employees have also been affected by the water challenges in the area.

“It’s not safe to drink salty water,” Kanchiputu said. “Therefore, we thought it wise to assist some of these communities in accessing clean and safe water for their daily livelihoods.

There are many water challenges that hinder development in this area, but Gardaworld will try to minimize them.”

The handover ceremony was marked with drama, traditional dances, and poems.