HIV, TB drugs procurement expensive – Research indicates

A study by Community Healthy Rights Advocacy’s (CHeRA) on market intelligence on intellectual property barriers on access to medicines has shown that procurement of both HIV and Tuberculosis-TB medicine is expensive and takes more resources.

During a recent validation of the study findings, independent consultant Dr. Benjamin Azariah Mosiwa disclosed that ten HIV commodities Malawi spent the most in 2023 were worth over $44 million.

‘This includes Dolutegravir Disoproxil Fumarate, Determine HIV Combo Tests Kit, Oraquick HIV Self-Test kits, Determine-Hepatitis B Test Kits, and Syphilis Determine Test Kits. Also, The ten TB commodities that Malawi spent the most money in 2023 costed over $3.35 million.’ Said Dr. Mosiwa

Dr. Mosiwa explained that the study used Quantitative cross-sectional research method with data sourced from the Ministry of Health, Central Medical Stores Trust and Malawi Revenue Authority.

CHeRA in collaboration with KELIN from Kenya and support from the International Treatment Preparedness Coalition Global (ITPC), is implementing the Solidarity Project, funded by UNITAID, which aims to prevent, remove, or overcome IP-related barriers that hamper access to health products.

The project expects to increase equitable access to affordable and appropriately formulated medicines, biologics, vaccines, and diagnostics for people in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

CHeRA Executive Director Aniz Mitha said the validation forum will be used as an accountability forum to build arguments to influence decision-makers to act, using policy options that are available under TRIPS flexibilities to increase affordability of medicines.

Mitha said: “We are advocating for access to medicines of which with these findings we intend to lobby the authorities to find ways of establishing conducive environment including investment on pharmaceuticals in order to make medicines accessible.”

Meanwhile, Department of HIV/AIDS Pharmacist Sera Mayuni commended the CSOs for coming up with the study which will help ministry to understand and correct the shortfalls.

“The presentation is a true reflection on how costly is funding HIV, TB, Cervical Cancer and Hepatitis C. We have the message and will collaborate within the ministry on what step to take.”

CHeRA and KELIN with support from ITPC Global, engaged a consultant to undertake a market intelligence study that will be critical in identifying priority health products for intervention under the Solidarity Project in Malawi.

Through the study critical data was collected that include epidemiology and safety, efficacy, implementation costs and delivery concerns, and potential impact of health products; their registration status, procurement, and demand; community needs as well as price tracking. The study’s primary focus was on HIV and TB, HCV, and Cervical Cancer.