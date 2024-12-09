Makala Ngozo encourages people to register for the upcoming elections

Makala Ngozo in blue

By Alinafe Nyanda

Aspiring member of parliament for Lilongwe Mpenu constituency, Aaron Makala Ngozo, has urged the people in the area to register for the voter registration exercise, set to end on 11 December.

Makala Ngozo made the remarks over the weekend at Matapila Primary School ground, in the area of traditional authority Mazengera in the district, saying those who register will be eligible to vote in next years general elections.

Ngozo a son of Malawi Congress Party veteran late Makala Ngozo disclosed that he already started serving the people of Lilongwe Mpenu through construction of bridges and under – clinics, women’s economic empowerment and among others.

“I therefore, encourage people in Lilongwe Mpenu to go for voter registration in the third and last phase which is expected to end on 11 December in order for them to exerices their rights next year in September during general elections,” said Makala Ngozo.

According to Makala Ngozo he accepted the call to serve the people and expressed a desire to fairly represent them in parliament, adding that he knows the development aspirations of the people of Lilongwe Mpenu.

Through Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Makala Ngozo has pledged to facilitate a lot of development activities in Lilongwe Mpenu once elected as MP in a quest to transform the constituency.