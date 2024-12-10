Opposition shuns Umodzi Day gala, “it will be hypocritical for us to accept this invitation”

In a surprise move, the country’s opposition parties have jointly declined an invitation to attend the Umodzi Day celebrations, citing concerns over the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the country.

The decision was communicated in a letter addressed to the Executive Director of the Centre for Multiparty Democracy, and copied to the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, as well as the Department of National Unity.

“We feel it will be hypocritical for us to accept this invitation and parade ourselves and the institutions that we represent as if all is well,” the opposition parties said in the joint statement signed by the Secretary Generals of AFORD, DPP, PP, UDF, and UTM.

The opposition parties expressed their disappointment with the government’s handling of key institutions, such as the Malawi Police Service and the National Registration Bureau.

“We have been dismayed with the continued unprofessional and selective service provision by the Malawi Police Service, which in our view does not portray any commitment to promoting peace and unity,” the statement read.

The opposition parties also criticized the government’s lack of condemnation for the National Registration Bureau’s failures, which they believe will impact the fairness of the electoral process.

“We are saddened that the National Registration Bureau is adamant, and there is no condemnation from the Executive arm of Government on the numerous flops by this institution,” the statement said.

The opposition parties have requested that their chairperson not make any statements at the celebrations unless they are able to develop a joint statement that reflects their collective views.