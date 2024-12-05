UDF Shadow MP Muluzi Launches Innovative Baking Project

Shadow Member of Parliament Tulinje Muluzi of Likwenu constituency has launched an innovative baking project in Kamwaza Village, Machinga District.

The project aims to empower vulnerable groups, including the elderly and people with disabilities, by providing them with alternative baking materials made from locally sourced ingredients.

According to Patricia Soft, one of the beneficiaries of the project under the Chisomo Disability group, the initiative has brought hope to her community.

“We are very thankful for this help. We ask for more support from well-wishers to help us improve our lives,” Soft said.

The project will provide training and support to local bakers and entrepreneurs, enabling them to make a living and improve their lives.

This innovative solution is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable groups in Kamwaza Village, providing them with a sustainable means of earning a living and improving their well-being.