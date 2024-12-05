TAKE POLITICS AS YOUR VOCATION TO SERVE GOD’S PEOPLE: Bishop Chaima urges Catholic Parliamentarians

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has urged Catholic Members of Parliament (MPs) to realise that their being in politics is a vocation in which God called them to serve his people and they should conduct themselves in a manner that promote the best interest of Malawian especially the poor.

This was said by Right Reverend Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima during an interface meeting with the Members of Parliament at Golden Peacock hotel in Lilongwe. Speaking during the meeting, Bishop Chaima said the MPs need not to struggle when making decisions concerning the country but should always be guided by the Principles of the Catholic Social Teaching.

“The Catholic Social Teaching is pro-poor and it provides vision for a more just society, protects the dignity of every person and enables integral human development. It therefore gives you clear guidance on what decisions you need to make whether you are passing bills or debating on issues concerning our country. As Bishops, we will always be happy if you do the right things no matter what political party you belong to”. Said Bishop Chaima

He therefore, elaborated the principles of Human dignity, the Sanctity of life, the Common good, subsidiarity, solidarity and Preferential option for the poor which he said the MPs should use during key decision-making, their human conduct, their worldwide, and development planning and participation.

“Among other things, the principles teach you that human life is sacred and no human has the power to terminate it at any stage, all work and services must serve the interest of all and that decisions must favour the poor. If you do this, you will live your calling according to God’s will. As Jesus fed a lot of people with Four Loaves of bread, the resources we have as a country should be used to benefit all the people of Malawi. By doing so, you will be God’s stewards.” Continued Bishop Chaima

In his remarks, the ECM’s Parliamentary Liaison Chaplain, Monsignor Henry Chinkanda said The MPs accepted the Pope’s call which urges that a good Catholic should meddle in politics and offer services to God’s people. He said the Church appreciates their service and will always be there to encourage and guide them.

Speaking on behalf of the MPs, the Minister of Lands, Honourable Deus Gumba who is the Chairman for Parliament Catholic Community, thanked the Bishops for granting them the opportunity to interact with them and asked the ECM to continue engaging and guiding the MPs for the benefit of all Malawians.

The meeting was also attended by Right Reverend Vincent Mwakhwawa, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe.