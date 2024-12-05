Malawi to fire all civil servants

In a shocking revelation, Presidential aspirant Dr. Patience Namadingo has announced plans to fire all civil servants if elected as President of Malawi in 2030.

According to a statement posted on his Facebook page, Dr. Namadingo intends to take drastic action within the first 48 hours of assuming office.

The musician-turned-politician revealed that he will fire all civil servants and then rehire, considering only those who qualify for the job.

Dr. Namadingo’s statement has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the feasibility and impact of such a move.

The announcement has also raised concerns about the fate of thousands of civil servants who would be affected by the mass firing.

Dr. Namadingo’s Facebook post reads: “When I will be president in 2030 my first 48hrs in office I will fire all civil servants & then hire.

“I will highly consider those I have fired already only if they qualify for the job. Pachuluka anthu adzibwana pagalaundipa.”

The development has left many wondering what the future holds for Malawi’s civil service.