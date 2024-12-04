Police Officers Involved in Brawl at Election Registration Center

Two police officers were involved in an altercation at a general election registration center in Katunguwiri, Mzimba District on December 1, 2024, at approximately 10:00 PM.

The incident occurred at the Katunguwiri FP School, which was serving as a registration center for the upcoming general elections.

According to the report filed by Miss Esther Phiri, the center’s supervisor, the altercation involved two officers from the Rumphi Police Station, identified as Constable Pharai Gama (B9483) and Constable Elisha John (B9819), who were deployed as security personnel for the event.

The situation escalated when Constable Gama, after returning from purchasing beer, began drinking in the room they were using as a resting area.

The officers had also purchased chicken for a meal, and Gama instructed Constable John to ensure the chicken did not spoil in the hall.

However, Constable John refused to follow the instruction, and a disagreement over seniority ensued.

This dispute turned into a physical fight before a nearby officer intervened to stop the altercation.

Authorities were notified, and the Rumphi Police Station and the O/C Euthini Police Unit responded by visiting the scene.

The two involved officers were removed from their posts and replaced with others to ensure the smooth continuation of the election registration process.

The matter is under review by relevant authorities.