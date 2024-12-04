EXCLUSIVE: Malawian man who nearly killed by gang of 15 Chinese nationals from Sinohydro demands justice

A Malawian man, Silaji Maliwa, who was brutally assaulted by 15 Chinese nationals from Sinohydro Corporation Limited in April this year, is demanding justice after only two of his attackers were arrested and charged.

Maliwa, a former employee of Sinohydro Corporation Limited, was working as a pay loader operator at the company’s premises in Chikwawa District when the incident occurred.

According to Maliwa, the assault began when he was accused of stealing diesel from the machine he operated.

“They locked me into a room, where they assaulted me with metal bars, pangas until I was unconscious…they dropped me at a nearby bush half dead…special thanks to a good Samaritan who reported me to police and came to pick me up…..

They sent me to hospital where the Chinese man came to visit me and pleaded 10 million kwacha….but I denied saying I want justice from the court,” Maliwa recounted.

Maliwa also expressed frustration with the police investigation, stating: “To my surprise in court, only two people were arrested, when I asked the police they asked me to shut up…”

This raises concerns about the thoroughness of the investigation and the willingness of the police to hold all perpetrators accountable.

The two Chinese nationals, Allen Cheng and Peng Yongqia, who were arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay K900,000 as compensation to Maliwa.

However, Maliwa has expressed dissatisfaction with the compensation, describing it as “paltry” considering the severity of his injuries.

Maliwa has also raised concerns about the lack of accountability for the other 13 Chinese nationals involved in the assault.

He has called for justice, demanding that those responsible be held accountable for their actions.

The case has sparked outrage, with many questioning the leniency of the sentence imposed on the two Chinese nationals.

Senior Resident Magistrate Bysonie Masonga imposed a lenient sentence, citing that the defendants were first-time offenders and had pleaded guilty.

Maliwa’s case has also highlighted the need for greater protection for Malawian citizens from abuse by foreign nationals.

The Malawian government has been criticized for its handling of such cases, with many calling for greater accountability and justice.

In a bid to seek further justice, Maliwa filed a civil case against Sinohydro.

The case entered submission on 10th September, with hopes that the hearing would continue on 1st October.

However, to date, there has been no progress, leaving Maliwa and his family in limbo.

The delay has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the justice system in Malawi and the ability of citizens to access justice.

“I just want justice to be served,” Maliwa said.

“I want those responsible to be held accountable for their actions.”

“I want the government to take action to protect its citizens from abuse by foreign nationals.”