Chakwera urges Malawians to live together in peace and harmony no matter race and tribal differences

President Lazarus Chakwera has encouraged people in the country to live together in peace and harmony no matter the race and tribe differences.

Speaking on Sunday at Kawale Market in Lilongwe, Chakwera said for development to be achieved, it is important for people to live in peace.

He emphasised that if there are any misunderstandings, dialogue should be used to address them.

“Malawians are known for being peaceful. We have no time for violence, and we must all love peace,” he said.

He, however, stated that people in the area should have access to Social Cash Transfers to start small businesses and support their families.

“It does not matter that you are living in town, but you should also have access to Social Cash Transfers to be able to help your families, as many people in the city are also suffering,” said the President.

In her remarks, Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City Southwest, Nancy Tembo, expressed gratitude to the President for the developments that have occurred in her constituency.

“Your administration has built secondary schools, markets, and bridges in this area. This shows how the government is working to ensure that the citizens are benefiting from development,” she said.