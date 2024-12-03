Prophet Mbewe tells President Chakwera to resign with immediate effect, says he has failed miserably

Prophet David Mbewe, President of the Liberation for Economic Freedom (LEF) Party, has called for President Lazarus Chakwera’s immediate resignation, citing his failure to address the country’s pressing issues.

“The current state of our nation is alarming. Hunger crisis, shortage of medicine, fertilizer, and fuel have crippled our economy and affected the livelihoods of our citizens,” Mbewe said in a statement.

Mbewe criticized Chakwera’s leadership, saying his authoritarian tendencies have led to a dictatorship of one-party rule, suppressing the fundamental rights of citizens.

He also accused the President of disseminating false information to the nation, demonstrating his disregard for the truth and the welfare of citizens.

“It is imperative that he takes responsibility for his actions and resigns as President,” Mbewe emphasized.

“We demand better leadership and a commitment to the welfare of our citizens.”

Mbewe’s call for Chakwera’s resignation is not an isolated incident. There have been previous demands for the President’s resignation due to his administration’s failure to address the country’s economic challenges.

Both Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu and Presidential Spokesperson were not available to comment at the time we went to press.