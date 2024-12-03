Culture Meets Fun: An Unforgettable Friday at PLU

by Clement Magombo

Friday, November 29, 2024, will be remembered as one of the most exciting days on the Pentecostal Life University calendar, as students celebrated a rich blend of culture and entertainment during the Cultural Day and Social Weekend events.

The Cultural Day, which ran from 10 AM to 5 PM, showcased the diversity of Malawian traditions. Many students attended dressed in traditional attire, including Ngoni warrior costumes and chitenje outfits typical of the Lomwe, Chewa, and Yao cultures. Those not in cultural gear paid an entry fee of K1,500. Inside, traditional snacks, local brews, and cultural displays added to the authenticity of the event.

Highlights included acrobatic performances by Mthunzi Arts Festival, traditional dances by the Lomwe Cultural Group, and the mesmerizing Gule Wamkulu. The mock wedding ceremony captivated the audience, leaving them in high spirits. Spark the DJ and his crew kept the energy alive with vibrant beats, while Great Dominion Television streamed the event live.

As Cultural Day wrapped up, the venue was transformed for the Social Weekend event, which began immediately after. With food stalls, braai stands, and gaming consoles, this year’s event offered something new. The entertainment lineup featured performances by PLU’s own artists, including Eminent, Mbimba, and Zweli, followed by supporting acts from across the city.

Rainfall briefly interrupted but couldn’t dampen spirits. Main acts took the stage after 9:30 PM, with Yonzo Music delivering a high-energy performance alongside masked dancers. He was followed by Wikise, who surprised fans by bringing Maovololo and Jay Jay Cee on stage, sparking nostalgic singalongs.

The night reached its peak with headliner Trappy Beats, whose trendy Amapiano hits like ‘Weekend’, ‘Ndalama’, and ‘Cardio’ had fans singing and dancing alongside him.

The 2024 Social Weekend delivered on its promise, offering an unforgettable blend of cultural celebration and entertainment. With activities catering to all tastes, it set a new standard for campus events at PLU.