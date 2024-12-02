Chakwera’s ATM strategy receives financial endorsement from Chinese government

President Lazarus Chakwera has applauded the government of the People’s Republic of China for being instrumental in fostering various developmental projects in the country.

Chakwera made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe in Sunday evening during an engagement with a team of Chinese investors led by Dr Shane Sioming, Secretary of Chinese Communist Party.

He acknowledged various interventions the Chinese government is implementing through the Agriculture Trade and Mining (ATM) Strategy.

Speaking after the engagement, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo highlighted the significance of the engagement amidst strengthening bilateral trade relations between Malawi and the People’s Republic of China.

“The purpose of the engagement was to map the way forward to make sure Chinese standards and Malawi standards are synchronised when we export goods to China”, Tembo said.

Tembo further disclosed that during the visit by the Chinese delegation to Malawi, the team will engage the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) where it is expected to witness the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen trade cooperation ensuring that Malawian exports adhere to Chinese standards.

Among other things, the engagement involved the symbolic presentation of 500 advanced solar panels worth $200,000 which will address power outages in various institutions including health and education facilities.