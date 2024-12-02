Standard Bank partners Ministry of Natural Resources on E-Waste Management

Mlilima (Left) presenting a dummy cheque to Perekamoyo (Right)

Standard Bank Plc has donated K11.5 million to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change to support the launch and implementation of Malawi’s E-Waste Management Policy.

The 2024 National E-waste Management Policy aims to manage Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), ensuring environmental and human health protection are in line with national and international goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Standard Bank’s Chief Risk Officer, Kondwani Mlilima said that the partnership underscores the bank’s continued commitment to environmental sustainability.

“Standard Bank is deeply committed to environmental sustainability and believes that addressing the growing problem of e-waste is a vital part of our collective responsibility. This donation is part of our ongoing efforts to support initiatives that help protect our country, and we are proud to contribute to this important project,” said Mlilima.

Worldwide there are growing concerns about E-Waste, as such, Standard Bank is optimistic that the newly developed policy is a critical step in mitigating these risks and promoting sustainability.

“The E-Waste Management Policy is integral to ensure safe and environmentally responsible management of e-waste. Therefore, as a bank that believes that ‘Malawi is Our Home and We Drive Her Growth’, are certain that the policy will address the growing challenges of electronic waste disposal and recycling,” he said.

According to Standard Bank, the policy is a masterpiece as it establishes an institutional framework for coordinated efforts among government institutions, the private sector, development partners, academia, and civil society.

“This policy aims to provide a unified guiding framework for achieving sustainable and standardized approaches to E-waste management in Malawi. The government has gone the extra mile to ensure that there is a holistic approach in the management of electronic waste,” he added.

Mlilima (Right) and Perekamoyo (Left)

Principal Secretary responsible for Administration in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Richard Pelekamoyo expressed his gratitude to Standard Bank for becoming a private entity to partner with the ministry.

“As a ministry, we are happy that the private sector can play a role in the management of environmental issues. As tomorrow we will be celebrating E-Waste Day and launching this policy, we want to thank Standard Bank for helping us with financial resources,” said Pelekamoyo.

He added that with the increase in the usage of technology, there is a surge of E-waste issues globally and Malawi is not spared.

“E-waste is a big problem because people are using technology every day. Therefore, the management of these obsolete gadgets is vital in a sense that improper management is hazardous to the environment and people,” he said.

The partnership between Standard Bank and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change is part of a broader strategy to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors for sustainable development.

The newly developed E-Waste Management Policy focuses on six priority areas: Institutional, Legal, and Regulatory Framework; Financing; Infrastructure Development; Capacity Building and Awareness; Research and Development; and EEE Certification.