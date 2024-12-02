UDF Engages MEC on 2025 General Elections

Today, the United Democratic Front (UDF) met with the Chairperson, Commissioners, and officials of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to discuss key issues related to the upcoming 2025 General Elections.

During this critical dialogue, they presented their concerns, particularly around the use of the Electronic Management Devices (EMDs) and the broader electoral process.

“We are pleased that the MEC has shown a willingness to listen to our feedback and has agreed to consider the issues raised.

“This meeting marks an important step in ensuring that the electoral process is transparent, credible, and inclusive. We remain committed to continuing this dialogue with the MEC and other stakeholders to ensure that every Malawian voter is confident their voice will be heard and respected in 2025 in a fair and transparent election management process.

“We thank the MEC Chairperson and the entire team for their openness and constructive engagement and look forward to further collaboration in the days ahead.” reads part of the statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary

