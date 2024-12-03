Vocal Brothers to launch Mauwo album

By Ruth Kumwenda

Blantyre, December 3, Mana: Acapella singers, Vocals Brothers from Michiru Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Blantyre will launch their first album titled; Mauwo at the church’s campsite at Chilomoni on December 8, 2024.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, Vocal Brothers leader, Joel Banda, said the album came about after being inspired by how God has been on their side since the start of the group.

Vocal Brothers is a gospel group established in 2017 under Michiru SDA Church to preach the word through acapella music.

Banda said the group looks forward to the launch of the album and called on people in and out of Chilomoni Township to patronise the event, saying the audience will be inspired by acapella music.

“We are well prepared to inspire the audience with inclusiveness. Let people come in large numbers to enjoy and praise the Lord almighty through music,” he said.

Mauwo album is comprised of 10 songs including; Chiyembekezo, We shall rise, Mauwo, Idzani ndi mdalitso and Dzina, among others.

Tetezeni-Florence Massea, Thom Family, Shout of Praise and Mixed Voices Reunion, among other supporting artists, will perform at the launch.

Florence Massea expressed gratitude for being one of the performers and assured the audience of reviving rhythm and vocals plus an energetic performance.

“I am well prepared and looking forward to the audience who will come to give us support. Let’s come and enjoy the album,” said Massea.

The Vocal Brothers is a male vocal group of young people set to minister the gospel through music.