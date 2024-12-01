Sparc Systems Owner Rated Africa’s Best

Honorable. Stanslaus Haroon Nyongo deputy Minisiter, Ministry of planning & Investments – presidents office

Malawian ICT business mogul Dr. Wisely Phiri, who owns Sparc Systems Limited, has secured a place on the international corporate stage after being awarded as Africa’s Most Impactful and Innovative Business leader of the year 2024.

Dr. Phiri was awarded on Saturday evening in Darsalam, Tanzania during this year’s Consumer Choice Africa Awards alongside where he beat seven other influential African business captains shortlisted for the award.

CEO for Consumer Choice Africa Awards Diana Laizer said Dr. Phiri and the other winners have demonstrated unique leadership philosophy of innovation while breaking barriers to excel.

“These awards are hosted annually to recognize and celebrate businesses and organizations in Africa that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to customer satisfaction, quality, and innovation,” said Laizer.

Diana, the CEO of the awards in blue dress, Dr. Phiri on the middle

On his part, Phiri said this was unexpected and was humbled to be recognised as Africa’s Most Impactiful and Innovative Corporate Leader.

“There were other equally capable leaders coming from countries with bigger populations than Malawi that were shortlisted on this position and to be selected by the consumers across Africa is not a small feet,” said Phiri.

For Phiri the award comes weeks after he launched a state of the art Sparc building in Lilongwe to offer ICT solutions for businesses in Malawi and internationally.

During the launch, Phiri indicated that Sparc was created as a brand to represent Africa on a global market.

Linking to the award, he therefore said the award:” is not only for me but also for my team that has helped me execute the various strategies I have come up with inorder to make Sparc a household name across the continent.”