Ceezy rebrands to Clara Raz

By Harold Kapindu

Clara Phalula popularly known as Ceezy has rebranded to Clara Raz, saying this time around she will go by the name as it appears on her Facebook page.

She said she has decided to change her name as the beginning of a new chapter.

“I’m currently working on a new track that’s still coming together and people should expect fresh sound that pushes boundaries but still stays true to my roots. I’m really excited for people to hear me once again,” she said.

Clara Raz however said she is still committed to the Hip Hop music genre.

“My music is Hip Hop because I’m so passionate about its ability to tell stories and express emotions with raw honesty and rhythm. It’s a genre that appreciates wordplay, flow and creativity,” she emphasized.

According to Clara Raz, the new track will connect with both her longtime fans and new listeners.

“I’m really excited for everyone to hear my new track, and I can assure you it’s going to be something special. I’ve dedicated a lot of heart into this one and it’s an image of where I am at creatively and personally, trust me you will enjoy it,” she promised.

Tracing back to her roots, Clara Raz couldn’t remember when she started doing music.

“Should be in 2018, I’m not sure of the exact date but I can check my records,” she said.