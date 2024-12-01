spot_img
Sunday, December 1, 2024
BLANTYRE BOYCOTTS ZEZE, GWAMBA CONCERT AT MONEYMEN GROUND

A highly publicized concert featuring Zeze and Gwamba at the Moneymen ground in Blantyre ended in disappointment, with only a handful of people attending the event.

Despite extensive promotion and advertising, the concert failed to attract a significant crowd, leaving the organizers and performers stunned.

A photo taken at 23:50 on the night of the concert shows a near-empty venue, with only a few spectators watching Zeze perform.

The low turnout is a significant blow to the event organizers and the artists involved, who had expected a much larger audience.

The reasons behind the poor attendance are unclear, but it is speculated that a combination of factors, including lack of interest and poor marketing, may have contributed to the event’s failure.

The concert’s lackluster performance is a setback for the local music industry, which has been working to promote and support local talent.

Despite this disappointment, organizers and artists remain optimistic about the future of live music events in Blantyre.

