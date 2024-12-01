UTM gets momentum, welcomes Lance Mbewe, Ex-UDF veep

UTM Party has welcomed former United Democratic Front (UDF) Vice President for the South, Lance Mbewe, into its fold.

Mbewe’s decision to join UTM is seen as a significant boost to the party’s rebranding efforts.

Mbewe, who made a partial appearance at a rally in Magomero, Chiradzulu, said he decided to join UTM in honor of his late friend and brother, Saulos Klaus Chilima.

“Let me say as a true son of Chiradzulu, I have really decided to join UTM here and to show solidarity to one of my brothers, Willet Karonga, who has been elected as secretary general of the party,” Mbewe said.

When asked why he joined UTM now, after the party’s elective conference, Mbewe said his interest is to assist the party in amassing the required votes at any position the party will assign.

“I am here to support the party, and I am ready to take up any role that the party will give me,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Kalonga said that despite unveiling Mbewe at the rally, the party will prepare an appropriate platform where President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe will welcome him and the entire National Executive.

Kalonga assured people that the party is in a rebuilding exercise, welcoming new members and establishing new structures from the grassroots to change the old narrative that some people labeled as an urban party.

Mbewe’s addition to UTM is seen as a significant gain for the party, given his experience and influence in the southern region.

His father, late Patrick Mbewe, held different cabinet ministerial positions in Bakili Muluzi’s government.

Malawi is gearing up for general elections next year, scheduled to take place on September 16, 2025.