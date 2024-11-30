“No see-saw affair” Silver end 11-year league drought

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

Silver Strikers have been crowned champions of the 2024 TNM Super League season after securing a crucial 1-0 victory over Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The winning goal was scored by McDonald Lameck in the 53rd minute.

In a post-match interview, Silver Strikers Coach Peter Mponda described the season as “not a see-saw affair.”

He said, “It was a tough season, we played very well during the first round, but the second round was tough. FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Wanderers gave us a tough ride, but here we are, we have managed to win the title.”

Mponda also hailed his charges and supporters for giving him support throughout the league season.

On the other hand, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers interim head coach Bob Mpinganjira conceded defeat, acknowledging that his team had lost the league title to Silver Strikers.

“We failed to utilize the chances we created in the game,” he said.

Mpinganjira congratulated Silver Strikers on winning the title and expressed optimism about his team’s future prospects.

“The players are good, and they can go on to be a good team and be able to win titles in the future,” he said.

The match saw several scoring opportunities for both teams, with Thierry Tajong Samar of Wanderers squandering two clear-cut chances in the first half.

Silver Strikers’ Chinsisi Maonga also missed a scoring opportunity in the first half.

In the second half, Silver Strikers broke the deadlock through McDonald Lameck’s goal. Wanderers pressed for an equalizer but were unable to breach Silver Strikers’ defense.

The victory marks Silver Strikers’ first league title in 11 years, ending their drought. They have now won nine league titles, three more than Wanderers.

With this win, Silver Strikers have opened up a 10-point gap over Wanderers, with the Bankers having 64 points and Wanderers having 54 points, with only two games left to play.