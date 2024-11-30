APM Storms Lower Shire, Takes Blue Parade to Nsanje Boma, Bangula, Nchalo, Dyetatu

Former President Peter Mutharika, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate for next year’s elections, is set to embark on a tour of the Lower Shire.

On Sunday, December 1, 2024, Mutharika will lead the Blue Parade to Nsanje Boma, Bangula, Nchalo, and Dyetatu, starting from 9:00 AM.

During the tour, Mutharika will plead with the people of Lower Shire to register to vote.

This is not the first time Mutharika has held similar tours; he has previously visited Zomba, Thyolo and Mwanza.

DPP’s efforts to mobilize support in the Lower Shire region come as the country gears up for next year’s elections.

Mutharika’s message of “A Return to Proven Leadership” is expected to resonate with the people of Lower Shire, who have been affected by various challenges, including flooding.

Mutharika’s tour is also seen as an opportunity for him to engage with the people of Lower Shire and listen to their concerns.

The former president has a strong track record of leadership, having served as President of Malawi from 2014 to 2020.

As the campaign season heats up, Mutharika’s tour of the Lower Shire region is expected to generate significant interest and attention.

The people of Lower Shire will be watching closely as Mutharika outlines his vision for the country and makes his case for why he should be returned to office.