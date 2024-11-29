spot_img
Friday, November 29, 2024
PRISAM Awards K3.5 Million to Top Performing Girl Students

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has presented K3.5 million to the Zodiak Broadcasting Station Annual Best Girl Child Award Ceremony.

The ceremony, held at Marymount Girls Catholic Secondary School, honored top-performing girls from various schools.

The girls include ; Bahat Kazembe from Providence Girls Secondary School, Gertrude Chiotha from Lilongwe Girls Secondary school and Hellen Thombozi from Maranatha Girls Academy.

The others are Lindiwe Kachingwe and Bridget Khalika Banda both from Mary Mount Girls Catholic Secondary School.

Meanwhile PRISAM President Ernest Kaonga pledged to double the donation at the next edition.

“We have given the five girls K3.5 million because we feel its one way of motivating others.In PRISAM we believe in promoting girl child education.This is just the beginning because next year we will double the amount,” said Kaonga.

