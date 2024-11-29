spot_img
Friday, November 29, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatestPhyzix keeps fans waiting
Latest

Phyzix keeps fans waiting

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Harold Kapindu

Music lovers, Hip Hop fanatics in particular, are patiently waiting for a big announcement scheduled to be announced soon.

Posting on social media, Phyzix said the plan was to inspire and motivate the youth.

“VERY BIG ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON!!!

God Wins! Malawi Wins! Hip Hop Wins! Amen!!!

The plan is to inspire and motivate the Youth!!!!
⛰️🐐,” he posted.

One fan posted, “Congratulations in advance, I see big Ambassadorship deal being signed”.

Another one also posted, “Ambassador ku Airtel Malawi”.

It remains to be seen as to whether the speculations are true.

Previous article
Umodzi Party backs Chakwera
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv