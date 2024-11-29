Phyzix keeps fans waiting

By Harold Kapindu

Music lovers, Hip Hop fanatics in particular, are patiently waiting for a big announcement scheduled to be announced soon.

Posting on social media, Phyzix said the plan was to inspire and motivate the youth.

“VERY BIG ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON!!!

God Wins! Malawi Wins! Hip Hop Wins! Amen!!!

The plan is to inspire and motivate the Youth!!!!

⛰️🐐,” he posted.

One fan posted, “Congratulations in advance, I see big Ambassadorship deal being signed”.

Another one also posted, “Ambassador ku Airtel Malawi”.

It remains to be seen as to whether the speculations are true.