Friday, November 29, 2024
Umodzi Party backs Chakwera

Umodzi Party has thrown its weight behind President Lazarus Chakwera, urging all Malawians to rally behind his initiatives aimed at rebuilding and strengthening the nation.

In a statement, Umodzi Party President Thomas Wezzie Kaumba commended Chakwera for his comprehensive national address, saying it reflected a deep understanding of the challenges facing the country.

“We stand in solidarity with the government in its mission to ensure food security for all affected citizens and call on all stakeholders to support this endeavor wholeheartedly,” Kaumba said.

He also applauded the proposed transition to a Government-to-Government fuel procurement system, describing it as a progressive step towards ensuring long-term energy security.

Kaumba condemned unwarranted criticism and baseless attacks on the President’s efforts, saying they were counterproductive and an insult to the collective resolve of Malawians to overcome adversity.

“We categorically condemn these attempts to politicize matters of national importance and urge all citizens to focus on unity and constructive dialogue,” he said.

In conclusion, Kaumba reiterated the Umodzi Party’s support for the President’s initiatives, saying: “Let us embrace the spirit of patriotism and work together towards a prosperous and united Malawi. God bless Malawi.”

