Saturday, November 30, 2024
Kambala congratulates Kabambe, commits to work with party leadership

One of the founders of the UTM who also contested for the party’s presidency, Dr. Newton Kambala, has reassured his commitment to remain an active member who will work with the new leadership for the party to succeed.

In a statement released today, Dr. Kambala says he believes that it is only the UTM that can lead Malawians to meaningful transformation.

He says that the recent convention does not mark the end of the journey, but it opens a new chapter in pursuit of progress and prosperity.

In a recent press briefing, UTM president Dr. Dalitso Kabambe assured people that he reached out to all people who contested in the convention, who assured their commitment to helping the party on the ground and win next year’s elections.

