Amaryllis Hotel’s GM Ramy Waheed Elected Vice Board Chairperson for Malawi Tourism Council

Ramy Waheed, the General Manager of Amaryllis Hotels, has been elected as the Vice Board Chairperson for the Malawi Tourism Council.

This announcement comes after Waheed had earlier announced his candidacy for the Board Director position at the Council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on November 30 at Sunbird Capital Hotel.

Waheed, a multi-award-winning hotelier, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His vision for the tourism sector focuses on innovation, excellence, and growth.

As Vice Board Chairperson, Waheed is expected to play a key role in shaping the industry’s future and driving its growth.

“I’m passionate about Malawi’s tourism potential and committed to driving innovation, excellence, and growth in our industry,” Waheed had emphasized earlier.

“Together, we can elevate Malawi’s tourism to greater heights.”

Waheed’s election is seen as a positive development for the Malawi Tourism Council, and his leadership is expected to bring new ideas and energy to the industry.

Amaryllis Hotel, where Waheed serves as General Manager, is a leading hospitality brand in Malawi, known for its exceptional service, luxurious amenities and commitment to excellence.

With Waheed at the helm of the Malawi Tourism Council’s leadership, Amaryllis Hotel is poised to continue playing a vital role in promoting tourism in Malawi.