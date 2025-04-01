FROM PERSONAL EXPERIENCE OF GROWING UP WITH A SISTER LIVING WITH DISABILITY TO NATIONAL IMPACT: APM’S DISABILITY AGENDA

Golden hearted: Mutharikas’ reaching out to the vulnerable

His Excellency, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to the welfare of people living with disabilities. His passion is deeply personal, rooted in his own family experience. Time and again, he has shared the touching story of his beloved sister, who had a disability and how their family ensured that she received the love, care, and dignity she deserved.

Every morning, she was carried outside to bask in the morning sunlight, allowing her to access social amenities like education and healthcare and all privileges that many children with disabilities were unjustly denied in those days.

Having grown up in a household where inclusivity and care for people with disabilities were a priority, President Mutharika gained firsthand knowledge of the challenges these individuals face daily. He has repeatedly emphasized that, in the past, many children with disabilities were hidden away, deprived of opportunities, and tragically forgotten.

However, his family stood firm in their belief that his sister deserved equal treatment, access to education, food, shelter, and medical care. Every Sunday, his parents ensured that she attended church to receive messages of hope and spiritual encouragement, a testament to their unwavering love and commitment.

Driven by this deeply personal connection, President Mutharika has made it his mission to advocate for and uplift people living with disabilities across the nation. Through his various relief programs, he has consistently called for their prioritization in humanitarian aid distributions.

Whether it is food, blankets, or other essentials, he has made it clear that no person with disabilities should be left behind. Whenever he embarks on charity initiatives, he ensures that those who are often marginalized become key beneficiaries of his generosity and compassion.